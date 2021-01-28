Business & Finance
China central bank says time was 'ripe' to scrap credit card interest rate limits
- The move, which was made to free up overdraft interest rates on credit cards, can also promote fair competition in an orderly manner.
28 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China's central bank said on Thursday it had scrapped the upper and lower limits on banks' credit card interest rates because the time was "ripe" to do so and it would help the lenders develop diversified credit card products.
The move, which was made to free up overdraft interest rates on credit cards, can also promote fair competition in an orderly manner, the People's Bank of China said in an emailed response to Reuters' questions.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
China central bank says time was 'ripe' to scrap credit card interest rate limits
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments