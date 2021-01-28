Markets
Japan's Showa Denko set to sell aluminum business to Apollo
- Specifically, the Japanese materials maker plans to sell its aluminum rolled products business for electronic components as well as the aluminum can business.
- The transaction is due to close by June, it said, without citing sources.
28 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan's Showa Denko KK is set to sell its aluminum business to US investment fund Apollo Global Management for more than 50 billion yen ($480.31 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
Specifically, the Japanese materials maker plans to sell its aluminum rolled products business for electronic components as well as the aluminum can business, as it steps up efforts to divest non-core assets, Nikkei said.
The transaction is due to close by June, it said, without citing sources.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Japan's Showa Denko set to sell aluminum business to Apollo
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments