ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran summons important session of ministers, spokespersons

  • They will review the economic and political situation of the country besides holding consultations regarding the government’s narrative.
  • The Premier will also expected to issue guidelines to the minister and spokesperson.
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned an important session of ministers and government spokesperson at PM House.

They will review the economic and political situation of the country besides holding consultations regarding the government’s narrative.

The Premier will also expected to issue guidelines to the minister and spokesperson.

Imran Khan is also expected to chair a meeting of National Committee on Housing, Construction and Development (NCHCD) in order to hold consultations pertaining to the matters related to construction sector, ARY News citing its sources reported.

Moreover, He is also expected to preside a session to review the progress of working groups for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and island projects.

It is worth to mention here that, PM Imran in December last year directed relevant authorities to make expeditious progress on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The premier had ordered expediting work on the project after a consortium comprising global firms, ANGCC, offered investment worth $5 billion, as well as the Chinese government and other companies decided for making an investment of $3 billion.

Pakistan Imran Khan ministers PM house Spokespersons

PM Imran summons important session of ministers, spokespersons

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters