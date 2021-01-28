PM Imran summons important session of ministers, spokespersons

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned an important session of ministers and government spokesperson at PM House.

They will review the economic and political situation of the country besides holding consultations regarding the government’s narrative.

The Premier will also expected to issue guidelines to the minister and spokesperson.

Imran Khan is also expected to chair a meeting of National Committee on Housing, Construction and Development (NCHCD) in order to hold consultations pertaining to the matters related to construction sector, ARY News citing its sources reported.

Moreover, He is also expected to preside a session to review the progress of working groups for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and island projects.

It is worth to mention here that, PM Imran in December last year directed relevant authorities to make expeditious progress on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The premier had ordered expediting work on the project after a consortium comprising global firms, ANGCC, offered investment worth $5 billion, as well as the Chinese government and other companies decided for making an investment of $3 billion.