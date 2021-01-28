ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (0.15%)
BR30 25,634 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (0.01%)
KSE100 46,404 Decreased By ▼ -53.96 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,367 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei tracks overnight losses on Wall Street; tech shares slide

  • Media and internet advertising company CyberAgent fell 8.52%, making it the biggest loser on the Nikkei index.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares tracked overnight declines in Wall Street, with investors selling tech-related shares after a sharp rally recently.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.07% to 28,327.64 by 0202 GMT. The broader Topix slid 0.81% to 1,845.01.

"Today's market is tracking the US stock markets. The rise in the stock volatility index is also prompting investors to sell down," said Yoshihiro Takeshige, general manager at investment management department of Asahi Life Asset Management.

US stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday following the latest Fed statement, a slump in shares of Boeing and selling of long positions by hedge funds.

In addition, rising coronavirus cases and uneven distribution of vaccine rollouts have increased investor anxiety, sending the CBOE Market Volatility index to its highest since Oct 30.

Back home, chip-related shares fell, with Renesas Electronics losing 4.56%, Alps Alpine falling 3.35% and Advantest sliding 3.17%.

Media and internet advertising company CyberAgent fell 8.52%, making it the biggest loser on the Nikkei index.

Nikkei's heavy weights also declined, with SoftBank Group sinking 4.15%, Tokyo Electron losing 2.62% and Fast Retailing falling 0.12%.

Fanuc gained 1.55% after it raised its operating profit forecast for a second time to 105.8 billion yen ($1.01 billion), a 19.8% increase from a year earlier.

The largest percentage gainer on the index was Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd, up 6.77%, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Corp that rose 5.91% and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha up 5.44%.

Japanese shares US stocks Nikkei share vaccine Yoshihiro Takeshige CBOE Market Volatility index Asahi Life Asset Management

Nikkei tracks overnight losses on Wall Street; tech shares slide

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters