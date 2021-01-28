53 killed in Cameroon bus blaze

YAOUNDÉ: Fifty-three people died Wednesday when a bus collided with a fuel-laden van in Cameroon, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor said.

“The dead have all been burned beyond identification,” said Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of West Region.

Twenty-nine people suffered severe burns, including two young children and a four-month-old baby, according to a list of the injured the local hospital sent to AFP.

The 70-seat bus collided head-on with the van at around 3.30am at a location called the Cliff of Dschang, in central-western Cameroon, the governor said.

The stretch of road is notorious for accidents, with hairpin bends and ravines.

The governor said fog may have been a cause of the accident, and an initial investigation found that the van had a “brake problem”.

In a later statement, he said the van had been carrying “adulterated fuel”, which is prohibited.

Transport Minister Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe said the “unfortunate incident which occurred during the night highlights the problem of night trips favoured by some inter-city passenger transport companies — and the need for their supervision.”