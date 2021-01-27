China corn imports seen at 25-27mn tonnes in 2020/21

PARIS: Chinese corn imports could climb to between 25 million and 27 million tonnes in the current 2020/21 crop year, including 18-20 million from the United States, president of Chicago-based consultancy AgResource Co, said on Wednesday.

Chinese corn imports could grow to up to 40 million tonnes per year in the coming years, driven by the rebuilding of the country's pig herd, he told the Paris Grain Day conference.