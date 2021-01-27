ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa hits one week high after upbeat guidance from Barry Callebaut

  • March London cocoa was up 1.6% to 1,753 pounds per tonne.
  • March raw sugar rose 1.6% to 16 cents per lb.
  • March arabica coffee rose 0.4% to $1.2505 per lb.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

LONDON: Cocoa prices on ICE hit their highest in a week on Wednesday after upbeat guidance from Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, while sugar and coffee also rose.

COCOA

March London cocoa was up 1.6% to 1,753 pounds per tonne at 1119 GMT, having hit a high of 1,769 pounds.

March New York cocoa rose 1.5% to $2,582 a tonne, having hit a high of $2,597.

Barry Callebaut said it was seeing a gradual recovery and confirmed its mid-term guidance for average sales volume growth of 5-7% per year for the current and the next two fiscal years.

Its sales volumes fell 4.3% in the company's first quarter to Nov. 30 as COVID-19 reduced impulse purchases, out-of-home consumption and gift giving.

The cocoa market remains under pressure from surplus supplies, with large volumes of unsold beans piling up in top producer Ivory Coast. Concerns about demand are receding, however, as signs of recovery emerge.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose 1.6% to 16 cents per lb.

Dealers said sugar maintains an upside bias as funds remain keen on commodities, but it is unlikely to test mid-January's 3-1/2 year highs anytime soon, with rains in Brazil boosting cane growth and continued exports from India.

Indonesian state company Bulog has issued an international tender to purchase and import 53,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said.

March white sugar rose 1% to $448.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee rose 0.4% to $1.2505 per lb.

Arabica is benefitting from the recent recovery in Brazil's real currency and from concerns about a poor upcoming 2021/22 crop in Brazil.

March robusta coffee was flat at $1,325 a tonne.

