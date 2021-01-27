ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By ▲ 320.33 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,514 Increased By ▲ 226.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 139.87 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Greece launches new 10-year bond issue

  • Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Eurobank were appointed to jointly lead manage the issue.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

ATHENS: Greece opened books for a new 10-year bond issue on Wednesday, the country's second borrowing action this year.

Greece, which emerged from three international bailouts in 2018, has said it plans to borrow 8 to 12 billion euros this year to maintain a continuous presence in international debt markets.

Guidance for the bond maturing on June 18, 2031, was set at mid-swaps plus 110 basis points, according to an announcement by the country's debt agency.

Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Eurobank were appointed to jointly lead manage the issue.

Earlier this month Greece raised 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) by reopening a 30-year bond through a private placement with two Greek banks.

Greece last sold 10-year paper in September 2020. The yield was 0.696% on Wednesday.

The country aims to reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio - estimated at 208.9% in 2020 - and preserve a cash buffer from unused bailout loans and money raised from markets.

Deutsche Bank Morgan Stanley Greece Nomura Citi Barclays Greece bonds Eurobank

Greece launches new 10-year bond issue

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters