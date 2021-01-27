Business & Finance
Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips
- But she said the chip shortage issue will take time to resolve.
27 Jan 2021
TAIPEI: Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday she had met with senior executives of four major Taiwanese chipmakers who told her they were willing to prioritise supplies for auto makers amid a global shortage of chips for the industry.
Wang told reporters that the chipmakers said they were willing to increase capacity to supply auto chips as much as they could and negotiate with other clients to put supplies for auto chips first.
But she said the chip shortage issue will take time to resolve.
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly
$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal
Read more stories
Comments