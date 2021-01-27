International Customs Day: Add Customs House Clearance services to your Container Booking to optimize your supply chain with Maersk

TEXT: A.P. Moller Maersk, renowned for its exceptional service quality as a shipping company is now changing the face of logistics as an Integrator of end to end logistics. Maersk is a trusted partner, who understands the deep complexities of customers’ supply chain and knows that to seamlessly ship cargo from one point to the other from across the world, it is crucial to have a process that is smooth, structured and well-integrated.

From the farm to your refrigerator, or the factory to your wardrobe, Maersk is developing solutions that meet customer needs from one end of the supply chain to the other. Maersk is at the forefront of developing innovative supply chain solutions, fusing their leading global network and depth of expertise with pioneering digital innovations to enable their customers to stay ahead. Some of these industry leading products are Supply Chain Management solutions, Warehousing & Distribution, 4PL logistics solutions, Cold Chain Logistics Solutions, E-Commerce Logistics, Customs House Brokerage, Ocean Freight, Air freight etc.

At Maersk, they provide customs clearance services at both legs of journey i.e. Origin and destination. Within Custom clearance portfolio, their experts are well versed to provide customized solution based on your requirement. Their custom clearing Services can help simplify your import and export processes by providing visibility and efficiency along with smoother compliance process, keeping your goods moving all the time. Maersk’s global presence also ensures you have a local partner to tackle any customs’ challenges, anywhere round the world.

Maersk Pakistan is equipped to provide 3 exclusive custom clearance offerings for import and export cargo; Export Customs Clearance, Import Customs Clearance and Customs Transit Documentation. Customers can also avail additional custom house brokerage services such as Export incentive consulting, GSP/CCO Processing, FORM-E Management, WeBOC Account Management, Wharfage Charge Management, Import License Registration with customs, IGM Management, Duty and Taxes Payment Management and Duty Consultancy. Their local customs experts are well versed with Pakistan Customs and Tax regulations, giving peace of mind in terms of compliance and ease of doing business in Pakistan. Because of trust and experience Maersk team brings, Maersk is nominated and an exclusive custom clearing service provider for some of the largest local and global exporters and importers of Pakistan from different industries such as textile, retail, FMCG, Perishables etc.

Customers can add customs services directly to their Maersk container booking by simply contacting Maersk representative. To connect and simplify trade, Maersk goes all the way.

For information, please visit Maersk’s website: www.maersk.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021