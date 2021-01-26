ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel's Airobotics eyes Tel Aviv IPO, drone deal in Dubai

  • We are starting the process and we're about to submit the (prospectus) to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in the coming months.
  • Dubai is definitely an early adopter in terms of smart cities and generally in innovation.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli drone technology firm Airobotics is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in Tel Aviv this year and is also close to clinching deals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), chief executive officer Ran Krauss said on Tuesday.

He declined to give specifics, citing regulatory issues.

"We are starting the process and we're about to submit the (prospectus) to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in the coming months," he told Reuters.

A source close to the matter said Airobotics -- which has raised $120 million in private funding -- plans to raise $50 million through the IPO, based on a pre-float valuation of around $240 million. The source said the company was planning for an April listing after the prospectus is published in two weeks time.

Krauss, speaking virtually from Dubai, said Airobotics was engaged with a number of entities in the city and would "shortly" sign a first contract there for its smart city and other drone technology.

"Dubai is definitely an early adopter in terms of smart cities and generally in innovation," he said. "So this is a great place for us to implement our ... technology."

Airobotics' technology is already in use in other locales such as Singapore, where police have been using its drones to help enforce social distancing measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

Founded in 2014 as a drone manufacturer Airobotics has since transformed itself into a data company. Its drones can be used in cities for navigation and mapping tasks such as sending live video of a fire before a fire truck arrives or to search for hard to find road damage.

Krauss said he also expects approvals soon in the United States from the Federal Aviation Authority for flights over cities, which take place at about 400 feet above the ground.

"Once the regulation is in place we can start seeing drones doing the things that we've all dreamed about," he said, referring to package deliveries, infrastructure checks, and mapping in urban areas.

"We are already flying around urban areas in Israel, in Singapore and we're going to be starting to fly in Dubai over urban areas," said Krauss, who expects the recent normalisation deals with the UAE and other Arab countries to lead to "a lot of connection made between the countries in the next several months."

uae Airobotics Tel Aviv IPO Israeli drone technology

Israel's Airobotics eyes Tel Aviv IPO, drone deal in Dubai

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters