SHC annoyed at authorities for not recovering missing persons

  • A two-member bench of the SHC heard pleas filed by families for recovery of missing persons.
PPI 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the focal person in missing person’s case to appear in each hearing of the pleas.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard pleas filed by families for recovery of missing persons.

The court expressed displeasure at home department and focal persons of the missing person case over their absence in the hearing and summoned the secretary home department, who reached in the court room later.

The court pointed out that the focal person did not appear in the hearing for the recovery of missing persons. “People are being strapped, but the government doesn’t care of them, this will not be accepted now,’’ the court remarked.

The court asked the secretary home department what action had they taken so far regarding the recovery of missing persons? At which, the secretary replied they were working for the recovery of missing persons. The court ordered the focal person to appear in each hearing. The home secretary pleaded the court that the cases of missing persons be heard on Wednesday and Thursday.

If we hear cases in these two days, there will be several people in the courtroom and the court can’t do it due to Covid-19, the court remarked. The court sought a report on the missing persons from the home secretary at the next hearing.

“My son Muhammad Yaseen alias Danish has been missing since 2016,” the mother of a missing citizen stated before the court. She stated that despite the passage of five years, her son is still missing.

