Awareness campaign should be launched on conserving water: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that overcoming the wastage of water is a collective responsibility and thus an awareness campaign should be launched to sensitise the people about conserving water.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Water and Environmental Judicial Commission Chairman former Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi here on Monday. Commission’s focal person Kamil Ali Haider, Secretary Housing, Lahore Development Authority DG and WASA MD were also present.

On the occasion, Ali Akbar Qureshi presented a report about the performance of the Commission.

The CM further said that we have to save every drop of water, as the water level has drastically receded in Lahore and other cities. “A plan has been devised to construct an underground water tank in Lahore to save rainwater and work will start soon,” he added.

He disclosed that the foundation stone of small-dams project will be laid this year in south Punjab to store water. He appreciated the work done by the commission and directed to expand this drive to other divisional headquarters; the government will support steps for saving wastage of water in the province. Qureshi informed the CM that water tanks have been built in 210 mosques in the provincial metropolis to reutilize the water. “The largest tank is under-construction at Data Darbar mosque,” he added.

According to him, 17 dysfunctional channels of the famous Lahore Canal have been reopened along with the installation of water recycling plants in 310 service stations. Along with it, water charges were being received from car service stations and private housing societies for the first time; over Rs 1 billion have been deposited in government kitty under the head of this billing.

