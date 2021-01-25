Sick units revival vital to creating 10m jobs: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has said that revival of the sick units was imperative to create 10 million new jobs, as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It will also generate much needed economic activities in addition to enhancing national exports," he said while addressing the first and introductory meeting of the newly created FCCI Standing Committee on Revival of Sick Units here on Monday.

He said the PM had firm resolve that solving problems was linked with speedy growth of the industrial sector and, that was why, he was focusing on the sector.

Ihtasham Javed eulogised the cooperation of the local parliamentarians, who were fully supporting him for the revival of sick units. “They had already arranged a number of meetings with the prime minister and his adviser on commerce, Razak Dawood, to remove the bottlenecks.

The FCCI president said that two sick units had become partially functional while efforts were being made to revive the remaining units.

He also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir and National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka for revival of the sick units.

FCCI Standing Committee Chairman Mian Latif proposed that Rana Sikandar Azam Khan might be appointed as co-chairman of the standing committee.

The meeting was also attended by former textile minister Mushtaq Ali Cheema, Muzammil Sultan, Muhammad Amjad Khwaja, Abdul Ghaffar, Sheikh Shahid Javed, Rehan Ashraf, Muhammad Ahmed, Ghulam Jilani, Umar Farooq Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Ashraf, Mohsin Javed and Haroon Waheed.