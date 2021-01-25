Markets
Hong Kong stocks open higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 229.45 points, to 29,677.30.
25 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Monday morning following two days of losses, with investors keeping tabs on progress of a new stimulus package in the US.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 229.45 points, to 29,677.30.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.39 points to 3,605.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.17 percent, or 4.06 points, to 2,452.18.
Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19
Hong Kong stocks open higher
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit
Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements
Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi
Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert
Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position
Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th
Read more stories
Comments