Hong Kong stocks open higher

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 229.45 points, to 29,677.30.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Monday morning following two days of losses, with investors keeping tabs on progress of a new stimulus package in the US.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 229.45 points, to 29,677.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.39 points to 3,605.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.17 percent, or 4.06 points, to 2,452.18.

