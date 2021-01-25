ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 25, 2021
PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of govt: Zardari

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari while stressing the need to...
NNI 25 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari while stressing the need to over throw government said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will keep attacking the government in every possible way.

According to sources, the former president said this in a telephone conversation with PPP Punjab general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed. He clarified that PDM is united and there is no difference between opposition parties.

Asif Ali Zardari said the incompetence of clumsy rulers could lead to a major incident in the country. The PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of the government.

He said that next few months are very important for the future of national politics. The rulers will no longer be allowed to hide behind Coronavirus.

Government could not buy vaccine or help people during Coronavirus apart from the Benazir Income Support Program, he said.

The former president said despite the global economic crisis of 2008, we increased exports, doubled the country s revenue, increased the salaries of employees by 125 percent and increased the pensions of government employees by 100 percent.

He said that clumsy rulers have turned all indicators of the country negative today. I have already said that these selected rulers will fall under their own weight.

Now that they have fallen, one last push is needed. Together with the PDM, the PPP will send this failed and incompetent gang home.

