Jan 24, 2021
Pakistan

IT exports register 40 percent increase

  • The Federal Minister for IT also appreciated the role of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and country's IT industry.
APP 24 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Country's IT exports has registered 40 percent increase during period from July to December 2020 as comparing to corresponding period of financial year 2019-20,said the performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the attached department of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

According to the report, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances including export of Telecommunication, computer and information services, have surged to US $958 million at a growth rate of 40% during July-December of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $684 million during July-December of FY 2019-20.

Lauding the increase in IT exports, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said this is the highest growth rate for the FY 2020-21 (July-December).

He directed making special efforts to increase IT exports and encourage IT companies. Every possible steps are being taken to increase IT exports, adding that Pakistan's IT industry is rapidly growing.

The Federal Minister for IT also appreciated the role of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and country's IT industry.

