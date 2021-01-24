Pakistan paying price of ‘incompetence’ of govt: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Pakistan is paying price of ‘incompetence’ by the sitting government.

In a tweet, Maryam said that Pakistan is being ‘disgraced’ across the world due to policies of inexperienced rulers. First, the government damaged the credibility of pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and now even the safety of the airline is being questioned, she added.

Maryam further said that Pakistan has never been at such a low point in its history. On the other hand, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said that a decisive long march’ should be held against the selected government.

He said the PDM takes decision with consensus and the PPP’s proposal of bringing no confidence motion was also initiated earlier. “If Bilawal Bhutto had requisite number for the success of no confidence motion, it should be brought; however, despite having requisite number in the Senate, no confidence motion against Chairman Senate was defeated,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021