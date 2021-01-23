Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

Pakistan Navy will hold the seventh multinational maritime exercise “Aman” next month in Karachi.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Over 40 countries along with their assets will participate in the Multinational Maritime Exercise “Aman” being held under the objective of ‘Together for Peace’.

Naval forces from across the world carry out joint operations and exchange their experiences at the single platform in order to achieve peace, said spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy.

“Aman” naval drill will play a pivotal role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability.

In 2019, the five-day multi-nation naval exercise Aman-2019 had been participated by 46 nations. The exercise had displayed a resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”.

Naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, Special Forces elements and observers from 46 countries had participated in the exercise.