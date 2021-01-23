ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

  • Over 40 countries along with their assets will participate in the Multinational Maritime Exercise “Aman” being held under the objective of ‘Together for Peace’.
  • “Aman” naval drill will play a pivotal role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Jan 2021

Pakistan Navy will hold the seventh multinational maritime exercise “Aman” next month in Karachi.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Over 40 countries along with their assets will participate in the Multinational Maritime Exercise “Aman” being held under the objective of ‘Together for Peace’.

Naval forces from across the world carry out joint operations and exchange their experiences at the single platform in order to achieve peace, said spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy.

“Aman” naval drill will play a pivotal role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability.

In 2019, the five-day multi-nation naval exercise Aman-2019 had been participated by 46 nations. The exercise had displayed a resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”.

Naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, Special Forces elements and observers from 46 countries had participated in the exercise.

Pakistan pakistan navy DGPR Aman exercise

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

UN bars staff from travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

SBP maintains status quo third time in a row

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters