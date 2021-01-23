ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices down in Europe

Reuters 23 Jan 2021

LONDON: Gold prices fell as much as 1.8% on Friday as a broader market sell-off weighed on the metal along with a firm dollar, while hopes for further stimulus from the US kept bullion on track for its first weekly gain in three.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,851.50 per ounce by 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT), retreating from a two-week high hit on Thursday. The metal was up 1.4% so far this week.

US gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,851.50.

“Regardless of the asset class everything from equities to agricultural to softs are selling off and a lot of emphasis is on whether the stimulus could be passed and whether the (COVID-19) vaccine rollout could be effective,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The strength in the dollar was also weighing on bullion with benchmark US Treasury yields firm above 1%, Streible added.

US President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, though some Republicans expressed concerns over the amount.

Elsewhere, platinum fell 1.8% to $1,106.69 an ounce, having hit its highest since August 2016 on Thursday. It was set to post its second consecutive weekly gain, up 3.2%.

“As a result, the price differential to gold narrowed for a time to $720 per troy ounce.

The last time it was any lower was in February last year,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch in a note.

Silver fell 2.1% to $25.40 an ounce, but was up 2.7% so far this week. Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,366.23.

Coronavirus Gold US Treasury yields Commerzbank Gold Prices Silver Platinum COVID19 Dollar Carsten Fritsch Spot gold Phillip Streible

Gold prices down in Europe

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

SPI up 0.32pc WoW

PM orders preparation of food security plan

Forex boost credit goes to PTI govt, Senate told

Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite concerns

Gas moratorium: Ministry may convene meeting of textile sector next week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.