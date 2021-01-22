World
EU will seek clarification from Pfizer over new vaccine delays
- "We will seek clarification from the company," the spokesman told a news conference in reply to a question about a new slowdowns in deliveries reported by EU countries for next week.
22 Jan 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Commission will seek clarification from Pfizer for new delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries next week, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Friday.
"We will seek clarification from the company," the spokesman told a news conference in reply to a question about a new slowdowns in deliveries reported by EU countries for next week.
Pfizer and the Commission had earlier said that there would have been no more slowdown next week, after supplies slowed this week.
State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc
EU will seek clarification from Pfizer over new vaccine delays
After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year
Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration
PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today
Germany virus death toll tops 50,000
Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms
Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020
IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad
Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief
Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia
Read more stories
Comments