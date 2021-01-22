ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.81%)
Jan 22, 2021
Markets

Hong Kong stocks well down at break

  • The Hang Seng Index sank 1.50 percent, or 447.65 points, to 29,480.11.
AFP 22 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks saw heavy losses in Friday's morning session as profit-takers moved in following a strong rally that saw the Hang Seng hit a 20-month high.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.50 percent, or 447.65 points, to 29,480.11.

stock market hong kong Hong Kong stocks Hong Kong stock Hang Seng Index

Hong Kong stocks well down at break

