Markets
Hong Kong stocks well down at break
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.50 percent, or 447.65 points, to 29,480.11.
22 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks saw heavy losses in Friday's morning session as profit-takers moved in following a strong rally that saw the Hang Seng hit a 20-month high.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.50 percent, or 447.65 points, to 29,480.11.
