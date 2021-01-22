World
IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad
- Iraq declared IS defeated in late 2017 but its sleeper cells continue to operate, usually in the country's desert zones.
22 Jan 2021
BAGHDAD: The Islamic State group early Friday claimed responsibility for twin suicide blasts on a commercial district in Baghdad the previous day that killed more than 30 people.
One IS suicide bomber targeted a group of shoppers and day labourers in Baghdad's Tayaran Square, and a second bomber detonated his explosives when a crowd gathered to help the wounded.
Iraq declared IS defeated in late 2017 but its sleeper cells continue to operate, usually in the country's desert zones.
PIA's legal team to appear before British, Malaysian courts today
IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad
Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms
Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020
Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief
Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia
Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal
Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec
Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF
PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record
Read more stories
Comments