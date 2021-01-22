ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.88%)
World

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

  Iraq declared IS defeated in late 2017 but its sleeper cells continue to operate, usually in the country's desert zones.
AFP 22 Jan 2021

BAGHDAD: The Islamic State group early Friday claimed responsibility for twin suicide blasts on a commercial district in Baghdad the previous day that killed more than 30 people.

One IS suicide bomber targeted a group of shoppers and day labourers in Baghdad's Tayaran Square, and a second bomber detonated his explosives when a crowd gathered to help the wounded.

Iraq declared IS defeated in late 2017 but its sleeper cells continue to operate, usually in the country's desert zones.

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

