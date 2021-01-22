KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 151,061 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,147 tonnes of import cargo and 42,914 tonnes of export cargo including 8,347 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 108,147 tonnes comprised of 66,765 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,401 tonnes of bulk cargo; 12,820 tonnes of DAP; 5,375 tonnes of wheat; 5,198 tonnes of soyabean and 7,205 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 42,914 tonnes comprised of 39,058 tonnes of containerised cargo and 3,856 tonnes of cement.

As many as 8,347 containers comprising of 4,769 containers import and 3,578 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,389 of 20’s and 1,391 of 40’s loaded while 82 of 20’s and 258 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,112 of 20’s and 456 of 40’s loaded containers while 734 of 20’s and 410 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely KMTC Colombo, Ocean Rose, Mohar and Tomini Symphony carrying containers, tanker, cement and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. KMTC Colombo, Ginga Kite and Bomar Lynx carrying containers and tankers respectively currently at the berths.

There are five ships namely CSL Sophie, OEL Kedarnath, Szczecin Trader, Al Mahboobah and Da Ji carrying containers, chemical and general cargo respectively expected to sail to sail on Thursday.

There are six vessels viz. Teera Bhum, Cosco Europe, Al-Salam-II, Bay Yasu, Scirocco, Safesea Anya carrying containers, tankers and clinkers respectively due to arrive on Thursday while five vessels viz. MOL Generosity, Northern Discovery, As Sicilia, MT Lahore and IDC Diamond carrying containers, tanker and clinkers respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 158,485 tonnes comprising 83,085 tonnes of import cargo and 75,400 tonnes of export cargo including 3,842 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 83,085 tonnes includes 25,000 tonnes of coal; 1,650 tonnes LPG; 11,800 tonnes of palm oil; 31,135 tonnes of gas oil; 7,800 tonnes of wheat and 5,700 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 75,400 tonnes includes 8,102 tonnes of rice and 67,298 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,842 containers comprising of 300 containers import and 3,542 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were two ships namely Teera Bhum and VSC Poseidon carrying containers and wheat respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while five ships namely MSC Antigua, Maersk Seletar, Galini, Al Adaliah and Elenore carrying containers, coal, gas oil and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, rice, coal, wheat, LPG, diesel oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twelve vessels viz. Express Rome, Josephine Maersk, Singapore, Flag Ganos, Dias, BTG Kailash, FJ Bianca, Gas Zeus, Neptune, Amor, Bay Yasu and Sloman Hebe carrying containers, steel coil, wheat, soyabean, LPG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships viz. Maersk Ahram, Express Rome, Josephine Maersk, FJ Bianca, Peramid and Sloman Hebe carrying containers, soyabean, mogas and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There were two ships namely Maersk Ahram and Peramid carrying containers and mogas respectively due to arrive on Thursday while two ships namely Maersk Jalan and MOL Generosity carrying containers respectively are due to arrive on Friday.

