Fazl asks Biden to revert Israeli capital from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv

KARACHI: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday asked the newly elected US president to revert the capital of Israel from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at "Israel Unacceptable" rally organised by the JUI-F near Mazar-e-Quaid, he said that the recognition of Israel is unacceptable to the nation without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He also thanked Imam of Masjid-e-Aqsa and Hamas leader for being part to the anti-Israel rally, vowing to defend Palestine cause and resist to any move for acceptance of Zionist state.

He said that setting up of the US embassy in Jerusalem is against the international law, asking President Joe Biden to revert it to Tel Aviv.

He believed Biden presidency will bring back political seriousness to its administration.

"If there is a rule of pro-democracy in the US then they should respect Palestinians and their rights," Fazl said.

PML-N senior leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Zionist state of Israel cannot be recognised until an independent Palestinian state is established.

He said that a narrative is being publicised in the country to make a path for Israel recognition, adding that the nation cannot be deceived to help achieve the ulterior motive. "The nation cannot be deceived to sell out Palestine and Kashmir causes," he said.

Senior Hamas leader, Ismail Haniya thanked Pakistan for always supporting the Palestine just cause, saying that Muslims will never recognise the Zionist state not "Pakistani nation". He called the Zionist state "illegal".

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, urged for bilateral interfaith harmony for a secured and peaceful world, saying that Israeli occupation has left Palestinians bleeding.

He said that Jews faced prosecutions all across Europe and were expelled from Poland, England, Germany, Spain etc., but equally retuned their miseries to Palestinians after occupying their homeland.

Since the creation of Zionist state, Jews of the stolen land inflicted bloodshed on Palestinians and expelled them from the holy land.

He also condemned propaganda against Islamic religious schools, saying that Pashtun nation was victimised under the garb of anti-religion acts. "Pashtuns respect all religions," he told the anti-Israel rally.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani also vowed to resist any move that may lead to recognition of Israel without an assured creation of Palestinian state. He said that his party's connection to the Palestinians is an open secret.

"All political parties in Pakistan are unanimous on a single point that no acceptance of Israel till creation of Palestine," he told the charged crowd, saying that Palestinians still pin hopes on Pakistan.

