Foreign funding case: PML-N asks PM to make records public as promised

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill his promise of making all record of the foreign funding case public.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s earlier statement with regards to the hearing of foreign funding case to be held open, she said: “Imran Khan is only fooling himself with such statements and the people of Pakistan won’t buy such lies anymore.”

She said it had been over 24 hours since Imran made the claim but he has not filed a single request with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make the records public.

She asked the prime minister to file the request with the ECP without further delay because the people of Pakistan were waiting for you to at least fulfill one promise.

She said the ECP would be waiting for Imran Khan’s application to hold the proceeding of the foreign funding case live in front of cameras for the entire nation to watch.

“Imran Khan should first end the ban on media coverage of the foreign funding case with immediate effect,” she asked.

She challenged the prime minister to make all details of the 23 secret accounts in the foreign funding case open for the entire nation to see.

She said investigation into foreign funding had also been started in the US and lawyers were being hired for that already.

“Imran Khan should tell the nation as to how much is he paying to his lawyers in the US for this foreign funding case.

He should also reveal how is he paying for it. Is he paying it from government funds or from the illegal money from this illegal foreign funding,” she further asked.

