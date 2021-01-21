ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FX holds gains ahead of ECB meeting

  • "Today, a positive reception of the ECB's decision by the euro may indirectly support the zloty and the currencies of the region," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers said in a note.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

BUCHAREST: Central European currencies were steady on Thursday, tracking the euro ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, as the dollar declined against major peers.

The ECB had extended stimulus well into next year with a massive support package last month as the spreading second wave of COVID-19 dims an already weak outlook. It is expected to keep its easy money policy unchanged later in the day.

"Today, a positive reception of the ECB's decision by the euro may indirectly support the zloty and the currencies of the region," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers said in a note.

Bialas said the Polish currency benefits to a limited extent from the improvement in sentiment in the external markets and generally it "continues to move sideways in the 4.52-4.54 range."

By 1010 GMT, the zloty firmed 0.13% and was trading at 4.5285 to the euro, followed by the Czech crown with a 0.02% rise, while the forint and leu were flat.

The Czech crown was trading at around the five-month high hit on Wednesday, stuck around the 26.100 per euro level that has provided strong technical resistance to further gains in the past two months after stopping out several rallies.

A Prague-based dealer said the latest test of the level was uncertain as news around coronavirus is mixed, given case numbers have dropped and problems with vaccine deliveries persist.

"It is a combination of positive and negative news, so for a stronger crown we would need something stronger as well," the dealer said.

The forint, which outperformed its regional peers over the past sessions, could extend gains towards 355, said brokerage Equilor. "That is a very important support level that will most probably turn the direction around." Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities partly recovering after Wednesday's drop to rise 0.3%. Warsaw and Prague were down 0.6%.

Central European currencies forint ECB's t DM TMS Brokers leu

FX holds gains ahead of ECB meeting

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters