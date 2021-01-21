ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Brazil coffee output may drop by 30.5% in off-year of biennial cycle

  • In Conab's first forecast for Brazil's new coffee crop, it said weather issues in the beginning of the season.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazilian coffee farmers face an off-year in the biennial cycle of the plant, with output seen falling by as much as 30.5% this year, to as little as 43.8 million 60 kg bags, according to a report by the country's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Thursday.

In Conab's first forecast for Brazil's new coffee crop, it said weather issues in the beginning of the season may also affect production. Last season, Brazil harvested a total of 63 million bags of coffee, a record.

