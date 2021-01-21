ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By ▲ 34.11 (0.71%)
BR30 24,839 Increased By ▲ 145.99 (0.59%)
KSE100 45,976 Increased By ▲ 299.41 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,143 Increased By ▲ 117.5 (0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sweden extends pandemic curbs amid tentative signs of slowing outbreak

  • Sweden has been skeptical about the use of face masks, with no recommendations about their use in public until late December.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden extended distance learning for high school students and told public employees to continue to work from home, renewing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite signs that infections are beginning to slow.

Sweden has avoided the kind of lockdown seen across much of Europe, but has gradually tightened restrictions after being hit by a second wave of COVID-19 infections in autumn last year.

Those measures seem to be bearing fruit with authorities cautiously optimistic that, in some parts of the country, the situation is improving.

The government said it nevertheless needed to extend many of the measures aimed at social distancing.

"We can see a cautious downturn in the spread of infection in some regions, but the situation remains serious," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters at a news conference.

The government extended distance learning for high schools, but also adjusted its stance, recommending a mixture of distance learning and normal lessons in school.

High schools switched to distance learning for a period in spring last year and again in December. Schools for younger students have mainly been kept open, with some individual exceptions.

Despite the brighter outlook, the government also extended a ban on sales of alcohol in the evenings by two weeks and said commuters should continue to wear face masks on public transport during rush hours through the spring.

Sweden has been skeptical about the use of face masks, with no recommendations about their use in public until late December.

On Wednesday, Sweden registered 4,702 new cases, well down on a daily peak in late December. In total, there have been 10,797 COVID-related deaths in Sweden, a rate per capita many times higher than that of Norway, Finland and Denmark, but lower than some European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Coronavirus Sweden pandemic COVID

Sweden extends pandemic curbs amid tentative signs of slowing outbreak

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters