Australia shares end at 11-month high as jobs data fans optimism

  • ASX200 just over 300 points short of record pre-pandemic peak.
  • Tech stocks end at record high on U.S. cues, buy-now-pay-later boost.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

Australian shares finished at their highest in 11 months on Thursday as strong employment data instilled confidence that the country's economy was firmly on the path to recovery, while broader risk-on cues boosted investor appetite.

The country's unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in December on consumer spending and housing strength, which have so far helped recover most of the job losses suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

"The employment data certainly shows positives in terms of our economy," said James Tao, analyst at CommSec.

"There are expectations of a pretty big bounce back in economic growth as well in 2021, and all of that leads to plenty of optimism in the market."

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 6,823.7 at the close of trade, its highest since February last year, settling just over 300 points short of record pre-pandemic highs.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley hiked its price target for the benchmark to 7,100 from 6,700, citing earnings strength for miners and taking an overweight position on banks.

Tech stocks rose 2.7% to be the biggest percentage gainers on the benchmark and end at a record high, tracking a strong showing in Wall Street peers overnight after a smooth swearing in for Joe Biden as U.S. President.

Buy-now-pay-later stocks Afterpay and Zip Co climbed 5.7% and 23.1% to lead gains on the sub-index.

Miners, financials and gold stocks all ended over 1% higher, riding on stronger commodity prices and broader optimism.

Industry giant Woodside Petroleum's lacklustre 2021 output forecast drove its shares 1.6% lower and weighed on energy stocks despite an uptick in oil prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to finish the session at 13,112.19.

Meridian Energy jumped 4.4%, while local shares of Westpac Banking Corp gained 0.7%.

Australian shares jobs data

