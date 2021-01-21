ANL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.65%)
BOP 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.37%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.41%)
JSCL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.1%)
KAPCO 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
MLCF 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.09%)
PAEL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.73%)
POWER 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.95%)
PPL 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 106.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.32%)
UNITY 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By ▲ 20.56 (0.43%)
BR30 24,789 Increased By ▲ 95.61 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,856 Increased By ▲ 178.58 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,099 Increased By ▲ 73.01 (0.38%)
Brent oil may slide to $55.21

  • The correction from the Jan. 13 high of $57.42 may have extended.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may slide to $55.21 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The correction from the Jan. 13 high of $57.42 may have extended, after oil failed to break a resistance at $56.65, the 150% projection level on an uptrend from $50.56.

Three waves make up the correction. The third wave labelled c is unfolding. This wave could strong, travelling below the Jan. 18 low of $54.49, or weak, ending above this level.

In either case, it is likely to extend to $55.21, close to the Jan. 14 low of $55.24, as indicated by the symmetrical nature of the chart.

A break above $56.17 could lead to a gain into $56.65-$57.13 range. On the daily chart, a resistance at $55.92, the 286.4% projection level on the uptrend from $39.34, worked together with the resistance at $56.65 (hourly chart) to prevent oil from rising towards $57.56.

This $55.92 level is pivotal in suggesting a move over the next few days. A break will confirm a target of $57.56 as well as the continuation of the uptrend, while a failure could be followed by a drop towards $53.13.

Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, key in to retrieve the original reports.

Brent oil oil price

