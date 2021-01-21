Islamabad zone FIA director removed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday removed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Director Islamabad zone and handed over his services to the Establishment Division.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, “the undersigned is directed to refer to the subject (repatriation of services of Dr Moen Masood BPS-20 to Establishment Division) and to state that the services of Dr Moen Masood are no more required in the FIA under Interior Division.”

“The officer is therefore repatriated to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.”

