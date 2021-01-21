ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Pakistan

NAB tells HEC: Two inquiries against Ch brothers closed for lack of evidence

Recorder Report 21 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court that two inquiries against PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi about assets beyond means and illegal appointments had been closed for lack of evidence.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor submitted a report before the court about the closure of the inquiries in petitions of Chaudhry brothers against the NAB and court disposed of the petitions accordingly.

The NAB prosecutor also informed to the court that NAB had already dropped another inquiry against the two political leaders on charges of loan default.

Previously, the court had directed the NAB to conclude the inquiries against the leaders of PML-Q within four weeks, pending for the last 20 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB hec Lahore High Court Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Chaudhry Pervez Elahi PML Q

