Pakistan

Ehsaas Kafalat programme: More than 25pc of S Waziristan to benefit this year: Nishtar

21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to South Waziristan on Wednesday launched Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme in the district and reviewed the status first-ever digital survey in the district.

The Ehsaas National Socio-economic survey based on which the Ehsaas Kafaalat and many other stipends will be given to deserving people in the district has already commenced on January 9, 2021.

This is the first time the population of the district will benefit from a transparent and rule based social protection program”, said SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar. “Ehsaas enumerators are going house-to-house with tablets to collect district-wide information, as we speak” she further added.

While in South Waziristan, PM oversaw payment to select number of Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries through Ehsaas’ digital payment system. Ehsaas Kafaalat is the government’s flagship safety net programme through which it gives monthly cash stipends of Rs 2,000 and saving bank accounts to the poorest women across the country.

The currently fast-tracked and end to end digital survey in South Waziristan will build the foundation of wide-ranging social protection interventions in the area. Results of Ehsaas survey will determine which households in the district are eligible to benefit from monthly Kafaalat grants, Waseela-e-Taleem Digital quarterly stipends, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships, Ehsaas Interest-Free Loans for small enterprises and Ehsaas Amdan assets for income generation. Ehsaas Registration desks will also be opened in the district after the survey to ensure that missed households can come forward and register themselves.—PR

