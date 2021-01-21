ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Pakistan

Rain Water Management: Wasa hiring consulting firm for resident supervision

Recorder Report 21 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) is hiring an engineering consulting firm for resident supervision for “Rain Water Management-Drainage Arrangement for Sore Points in Lahore.”

In this connection, it has invited Expression of Interest from interested consulting firms with relevant experience, said Wasa, here on Wednesday.

One of the primary objectives of the consulting services is resident supervision of the works, as per approved design, drawings, standard specifications, practices and within the condition of the provisions of the contract. Moreover, the consultant will prepare quality assurance and quality control manuals.

According to Wasa, this is a project intends to resolve the issue of ponding in Lahore. Due to rainfall events, the runoff rushes along the roads towards the relatively low-lying areas and get accumulated speedily within areas to ponding areas/sore points. The impounded runoff is ultimately drained through the sewerage and drainage system in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rain Water Management

