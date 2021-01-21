Nikkei falls

ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares retreated from early gains on Wednesday on profit-booking as US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s call for big spending was not perceived by investors as surprising.

Nikkei share average edged down 0.38% to 28,523.26, while the broader Topix inched down 0.34% to 1,849.58.

However, there was no fresh reaction in the Japanese market as Yellen’s remarks have been reported by media in advance, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“Yellen’s speech was fully priced in today’s market. Investors are selling shares for profit taking,” Ichikawa said. The decline is capped by chip and electronic component shares. Taiyo Yuden rose 3.92% and Tokyo Electron gained 0.9%. Rohm Co rose 1.02% and TDK Corp was up 0.4%.

Tokyo Electric Power surged 7.63% as Japan’s wholesale electricity prices rose because power providers were desperate for supplies to meet demand for heating in the cold weather.

There were 120 advancing stocks on the Nikkei index, against 101 decliners.

ANA Holdings fell 3.35% after Jiji press reported the airline would post its worst current profit for nine months through December. Japan Airlines fell 1.77%. The largest percentage gainer in the index was Sumitomo Chemical Co, which jumped 9.65%. The largest percentage losers in the index were Daiichi Sankyo Co, which fell 3.97 %, followed by Keio Corp losing 3.9%.

