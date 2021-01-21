Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
21 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 20, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Foundation Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 25,000 380.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 380.00
Shaffi Securities Dewan Cement Ltd. 30,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 10.00
Shaffi Securities First National Equity 55,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 15.00
Foundation Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 500,000 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 43.00
Foundation Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 212,900 1,450.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 212,900 1,450.00
Foundation Sec. Millat Tractors 20,250 1,113.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,250 1,113.00
Foundation Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. Co. 50,000 112.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 112.40
Akik Capital Packages Limited 350,000 525.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 525.00
Total Turnover 1,243,150
