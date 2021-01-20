ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JUI-F chief buys land in Islamabad, D I Khan from party funds: Farrukh

  • He said Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman should have submitted details about party funds to ECP to clear his position.
APP 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday alleged that Chief Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman purchased land in Chak Shahzad and Dera Ismail Khan from party funds.

Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman should have submitted details about party funds to ECP to clear his position.

“Income of JUI-F is less that than its overall expenses. Maulana Sahib has to answer how he and his party have managed the increased expenditures. His party should have submitted all receipts and other related details to ECP,” he claimed.

Referring to address of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz outside ECP, he described it as a “pack of lie” saying she should have apologized for misguiding the nation.

He asked Maryam Nawaz to submit sources of her party funding to the ECP rather staging a protest in front of ECP on Tuesday.

Criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Farrukh Habib said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had become chairman of the party on chit (Parchi), adding that instead of blackmailing state institutions, the opposition parties should have focused on submitting records of their funding to ECP.

“Nation is fed up with false narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). They are misleading the masses and leveling false allegations,” he said and adding that the Scrutiny Committee has been working as per directions of ECP.

He said all the opposition parties should be made accountable for source of their funds and expenses.

“Today the ECP has passed a historic order and according to Political Parties Order-2002 all parties should submit financial matters to the commission,” he said.

As per Political Parties Act, Farrukh Habib said it was mandatory for all the parties to submit their income and expenses with signature of auditor.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given application to the ECP about parties financial returns, subsequently, the commission issued notices to nineteen (19) political parties.

Farrukh Habib JUI F chief

JUI-F chief buys land in Islamabad, D I Khan from party funds: Farrukh

PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters