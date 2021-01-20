Markets
Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.
The tender deadline is Jan. 26.
Jordan bought about 60,000 tonnes of barley in a previous tender for 120,000 tonnes which closed on Tuesday.
A separate tender from Jordan to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat also closes on Wednesday.
