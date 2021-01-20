ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,828 Decreased By ▼ -27.7 (-0.57%)
BR30 24,694 Decreased By ▼ -85.92 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,650 Decreased By ▼ -253.23 (-0.55%)
KSE30 19,029 Decreased By ▼ -123.18 (-0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

  • A week ago, it was reported in 50 countries.
  • The South African variant has been reported in 23 countries and territories, WHO said.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Jan 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the new coronavirus strain first found in UK, has been detected in at least 60 countries.

In its weekly update, WHO said that the South African variant after first being reported to WHO on December 18, has been reported in 23 countries and territories. The South African variant like the UK strain is also believed to be more infectious.

The statement further said that the number of new coronavirus deaths climbed to a record high of 93,000 over the previous seven days, with 4.7 million new cases reported over the same period, Khaleej Times reported.

The orgaization believes that this new variant is more transmissible than variants circulating in South Africa previously. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the incoming director for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the coronavirus vaccine currently on the market, should still work against these new, more infectious variants.

“I’m really optimistic about how these variants are going to go. I could be wrong. It could be that we’ll find variants and variants may emerge ... where the vaccine is less potent, but I’m still currently optimistic,” Walensky said.

Coronavirus lockdown China Pakistan WHO US Wuhan UK coronavirus variant South African variant

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters