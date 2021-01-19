Sindh governor calls on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and Chief Organizer, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Saifullah Khan Niazi, called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed political situation of the country and forthcoming elections, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The President underlined the need for holding the upcoming elections in a fair and transparent manner. He said that transparent elections would promote successful democratic system in Pakistan.

The governor also briefed the President about the political situation in Sindh and development projects being undertaken in Karachi. The President congratulated the governor over the gift of 52 modern fire tenders for Karachi which would make the city’s fire emergency system more efficient and responsive.

He said that measured needed to be initiated for the development of Jamshed and Pakistan Quarters in Karachi.