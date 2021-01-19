ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

  • Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they will demand the ECP to immediately give a decision on the crime which has been accepted.
  • The case relates to allegations of undisclosed foreign funding of the PTI.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Jan 2021

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to stage a protest outside the Election Commission (ECP) office today against the delay in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

The foreign funding case against the PTI was filed in November 2014 by Akbar S. Babar. The case pertains to allegations of undisclosed foreign funding of the PTI.

Ahead of the PDM’s protest, strict security arrangements have been put in place while the ECP members and staff have been directed to use alternatives routes to reach the office safely.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that rallies would be taken out from different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad that would merge into one big rally before heading towards the ECP. She added that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will preside over the rally.

Addressing a presser on Monday, JUIF Leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they will demand the ECP to immediately give a decision 'on the crime which has been accepted'. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has used funds collected in the name of charity for personal business and spreading chaos, illegally and through secret accounts.

Meanwhile, the protest will not be attended by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is currently in Sukkur.

