Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (January 18, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1900 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1930 Indus 1950 Bajwa 1940 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2050 United 1980 Abdullah Textile 1920 Indus 2050 Bajwa 2030 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2150 Suriya Tex 2140 United 2000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2150 Nadeem Textile 2120 Indus Dyeing 2150 Abdullah Textile 2000 Lucky Cotton 2000 22/1. Bajwa 2150 United 2050 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2250 26/1. AL-Karam 2320 Amin Text 2300 Shadman Cotton 2300 Diamond Int'l 2300 Lucky Cotton 2280 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2330 30/1. Amin Tex. 2380 Al-Karam 2400 Jubilee Spinning 2350 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2350 Lucky Cotton 2300 Diamond Intl 2350 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2320 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2800 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3000 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3000 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2300 Amin 2300 Indus Dyeing 2350 Bajwa 2350 Nadeem Textile 2320 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3000 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3100 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2380 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2400 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3200 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3300 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1380 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1320 Super 1150 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1480 Masal 1400 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 169.00 Rupali 168.00 Imported 180.00 75/36/0 Imported 145.00 Local 128.00 Rupali 126.00 75/36/Him Imported 154.00 Local 136.00 Rupali 134.00 100/36/0 Imported 140.00 Local 122.00 100/48/INT Local 127.00 Rupali 124.00 Imported 151.00 150/48/0 Imported 128.00 Local 111.00 Rupali 110.00 150/48/Him Imported 134.00 Local 115.00 Rupali 113.00 300/96/0 Imported 119.00 Local 106.00 Rupali 104.00 300/96/Him Imported 126.00 Local 109.00 Rupali 107.00 150/144/Sim Imported 126.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 139.00 Local 122.00 75/72/Sim Imported 152.00 Local 136.00 75/144/Sim Imported 154.00 Local 134.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 124.00 75/72/SD Imported 118.00 50/36/BR Imported 138.00 Local 160.00 100/36/BR Imported 118.00 150/48/BR Imported 116.00 300/96/BR Imported 102.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 149.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 153.00 A. A. Cotton 152.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 159.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 163.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 172.00 A. A. Cotton 171.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 163.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 184.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 196.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 210.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 187.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 188.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 225.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 190.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 200.00 Prima 200.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 30/S Kcetex 210.00 Prima 210.00 Local (AVG Price) 205.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 185.00 Local 175.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 190.00 Local 180.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 140.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 155.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 170.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 190.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 162.00 A. A. Cotton 156.00 Lucky Cotton 135.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 163.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 164.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 167.00 IFL (52 48) 168.00 A. A. Cotton 170.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 175.00 Zainab (Combed) 176.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 180.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 186.00 Zainab (Combed) 187.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 178.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 199.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 198.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 190.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 209.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 220.00 45/1 PC Zainab 222.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 170.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 165.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 187.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 195.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 200.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 189.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 188.00 I.C.I. Bright 190.00 Rupali 1.D 189.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 188.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 188.00 Ibrahim 1.D 189.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 190.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 190.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 300.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 300.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 290.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 295.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 350.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 350.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.01.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

