ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (January 18, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (January 18, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1930
Indus                              1950
Bajwa                              1940
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2050
United                             1980
Abdullah Textile                   1920
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2030
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2150
Suriya Tex                         2140
United                             2000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2150
Nadeem Textile                     2120
Indus Dyeing                       2150
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Lucky Cotton                       2000
22/1.
Bajwa                              2150
United                             2050
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2250
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2320
Amin Text                          2300
Shadman Cotton                     2300
Diamond Int'l                      2300
Lucky Cotton                       2280
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2330
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2380
Al-Karam                           2400
Jubilee Spinning                   2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2350
Lucky Cotton                       2300
Diamond Intl                       2350
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2320
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2800
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2300
Amin                               2300
Indus Dyeing                       2350
Bajwa                              2350
Nadeem Textile                     2320
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3000
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2380
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2400
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3200
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1380
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1320
Super                              1150
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1480
Masal                              1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            169.00
Rupali                           168.00
Imported                         180.00
75/36/0
Imported                         145.00
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           126.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            136.00
Rupali                           134.00
100/36/0
Imported                         140.00
Local                            122.00
100/48/INT
Local                            127.00
Rupali                           124.00
Imported                         151.00
150/48/0
Imported                         128.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           110.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         134.00
Local                            115.00
Rupali                           113.00
300/96/0
Imported                         119.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           104.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         126.00
Local                            109.00
Rupali                           107.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         126.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         139.00
Local                            122.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         152.00
Local                            136.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         154.00
Local                            134.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         124.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         118.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         118.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         116.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    149.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     153.00
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        159.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        163.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               172.00
A. A. Cotton                     171.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     163.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     184.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    196.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    210.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 187.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               188.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                225.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           200.00
Prima                            200.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           210.00
Prima                            210.00
Local (AVG Price)                205.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           185.00
Local                            175.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           190.00
Local                            180.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           162.00
A. A. Cotton                     156.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     163.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       164.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            167.00
IFL (52 48)                      168.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    175.00
Zainab (Combed)                  176.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            180.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 186.00
Zainab (Combed)                  187.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      178.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          199.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  198.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            190.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 209.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            220.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           222.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             170.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             187.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       189.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  188.00
I.C.I. Bright                    190.00
Rupali 1.D                       189.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  188.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               188.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      189.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             190.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          190.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                300.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                300.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 290.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      295.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               350.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              350.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.01.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Karachi yarn market yarn rates cotton yarn yarn

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Domestic debt, liabilities reach Rs24.64trn

FDI declines 29pc in H1FY21

Rental power dispute settlement: Reward for those who helped country save $1.2bn

Congress, Shiv Sena seek inquiry into Goswami’s messages

All classes of employment under PPL: Govt decides to extend Act for six months

Eni, Vitol place lowest offers for March tender

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.