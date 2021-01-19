SNGPL assures export sector of uninterrupted gas

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Adil Bashir has thanked SNGPL for uninterrupted supply of gas to export oriented sectors.

He welcomed the appointment of Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani, as the new Managing Director SNGPL and expressed the hope that he would personally ensure supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry to enable it in the creation of additional jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country.

He stated this in a meeting of APTMA delegation with the newly-appointed MD of SNGPL on Monday. Chairman APTMA Punjab Abdul Rahim Nasir and other office bearers of the Association were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, Adil Bashir pointed out the ongoing extreme low gas pressure across the province of Punjab, saying that the productivity of the export-oriented industry was being compromised due to this single factor.

He also urged the new MD of the Company to revise/withdraw the adhoc bills after verifying the actual gas consumption of those industries having switched over to other energy sources.

He also took up the issue of extension of load applications by the industry to the Company and stressed for expeditious processing of those applications as well as the applications for change of gas connection from Industrial to Captive.

APTMA delegation apprised that sustained supply of gas/RLNG was essential to maintain the momentum of enhanced exports as currently, the textile industry is working at full capacity.

The exports orders for the next 6 months are booked and there is a continuous upward trend despite the COVID pandemic. Abdul Rahim Nasir informed SNGPL management that unprecedented growth of 23 percent in exports of Textile products from Pakistan during December 2020, despite adverse effects of Covid 19 was only made possible due to the support by the Government and all state institutions especially energy supplying institutions like SNGPL.

He added that textile sector is currently in the mode of rapid expansion to cater to increased orders and demands. It is essential to sustain this momentum which is being facilitated by the upcoming Textile Policy.

Managing Director, SNGPL appreciated the outstanding performance of Textile sector in the economy of the country in general and exports in particular. He assured full support of his organization to the exports sector and assured APTMA that despite grave shortage of gas in the country, SNGPL would adopt all possible measures to maintain continuous supply of gas to textile mills at normal pressure.

He expressed his hopes that APTMA would continue its endeavours to uplift exports of the country and requested APTMA to remain in contact with him and his team in case any facilitation was required from SNGPL in smooth operations of exporting mills.

