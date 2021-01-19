Tapal Tea becomes official tea partner of cricket team

LAHORE: Tapal Tea (Pvt) Ltd. has become the official tea partner of the Pakistan men’s cricket team with the signing of a one-year agreement through which they will be a home series partner for Pakistan men’s national cricket team in their home series throughout the year.

During the agreement period (January 2021 to January 2022), Pakistan will host South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies in what promises to be a thrilling and exciting year for international cricket in the country.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said: “I am sure this partnership will go a long way and mutually benefit both PCB and Tapal Tea as 2021 promises to be a bumper home cricket year with visits from South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies. Cricket is well and truly back home and it provides a wonderful opportunity for our partners to showcase Pakistani brands not only to the home audience but also with our global viewers. The Pakistan Cricket Board is committed towards working along with our commercial partners for the growth of the game.”

Moreover, in order to ensure the health and safety of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, player support personnel and their families, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged a chartered flight that will transport them to Karachi on Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival in Karachi on Tuesday, the entire group will undergo a third round of testing before they are allowed to resume training on 21st January. Apart from members of the Pakistan squad and their families, National High Performance coaches, Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq, will also travel on the chartered flight. The two will join Grant Bradburn to follow the last leg of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which concludes on 31st January.

As Pakistan squad for the three T20I series will enter the bio-secure bubble in Lahore on 3rd February, the National High Performance coaches will oversee preparations of the T20I squad until the team management assumes charge following the second Test, starts in Rawalpindi on 4th February.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021