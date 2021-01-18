ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK premier calls for notice of Indian aggression in IIOJK

  • He said that the people of IIOJK have been offering unprecedented sacrifices.
APP 18 Jan 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that unique sacrifices offered by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their right to self determination would not go waste and the people of Azad Kashmir were the trustee of these sacrifices.

Addressing a worker convention of District Muzaffarabad here Monday, he said India was bent upon to change the demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and was engaged to give permanent residential rights to the BJP extremists to fulfill their nefarious designs.

He said that the people of IIOJK have been offering unprecedented sacrifices.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister enumerated the revolutionary steps taken so for by the government in Azad Kashmir for the socio economic uplift of the people.

He said the dignity and respect of the state was restored with the constitutional amendment, financial discipline was maintained and revenue of the state was generated to project maximum funds to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state.

He said law is being introduced shortly to offer jobs through merit.

IIOJK Raja Muhammad Farooq

AJK premier calls for notice of Indian aggression in IIOJK

Pakistan approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters