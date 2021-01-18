ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal in ATP top 10 for 800th successive week

  • The world number two broke Jimmy Connors' previous record of 789 straight weeks in the top 10 in November.
AFP 18 Jan 2021

PARIS: Rafael Nadal on Monday became the first player to be ranked in the ATP top 10 for 800 consecutive weeks, a run spanning more than 15 years.

The world number two broke Jimmy Connors' previous record of 789 straight weeks in the top 10 in November.

The Spaniard first broke into the top 10 in April 2005, shortly before winning the first of his 13 French Open titles.

The 34-year-old is still over two-and-a-half years short of matching Roger Federer's record of spending 931 weeks in total in the top 10.

There were no changes at the top of the rankings as players prepare for the Australian Open next month.

Some of the sport's biggest stars were among those told they would get no "special treatment" on Monday, with 72 players stuck in hotel quarantine in Australia after four Covid-19 cases on the chartered planes which flew players to the country.

ATP top 20:

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,030 points

  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,850

  3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9,125

  4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8,470

  5. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,630

  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,940

  7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,615

  8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4,164

  9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,455

  10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,120

  11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860

  12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,830

  13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,710

  14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,600 (+2)

  15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,580 (-1)

  16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,580 (-1)

  17. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,420

  18. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,365

  19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,260

  20. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,245

Rafael Nadal

Nadal in ATP top 10 for 800th successive week

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters