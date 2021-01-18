ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Pakistan

Traffic plan issued amid PDM’s protest outside ECP in Islamabad

  • The vehicles would be allowed to be parked at the Convention Centre, while the commuters coming from the GT Road and Motorway would be diverted to the Sringar Highway.
  • 11-party opposition alliance has announced to stage a protest outside the commission tomorrow.
BR Web Desk 18 Jan 2021

The Islamabad Traffic police on Monday issued a traffic plan amid the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (tomorrow) in the federal capital.

As per details, the vehicles would be allowed to be parked at the Convention Centre, while the commuters coming from the GT Road and Motorway would be diverted to the Sringar Highway.

They would not be allowed to park their vehicles at the Shahrai-e-Dastoor. Judges and the people coming to Red Zone have been directed to use Margala Road and Merit Chowk.

It is worth to mention here that the 11-party opposition alliance has announced to stage a protest outside the commission tomorrow.

The government has announced not to stop PDM from protest but warned that the law will take its course, if the writ of the state was challenged.

Earlier in the day, a petition has been moved in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the protest outside the ECP on January 19.

