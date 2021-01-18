ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Hong Kong stocks end morning with gains

8 The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 138.93 points, to 28,712.79.
AFP 18 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break on a positive note Monday after data showed China's economy expanded more than expected last year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 138.93 points, to 28,712.79.

