ACE retrieves 6,826 kanal state land in 2020

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region, during a crackdown on illegal occupants of the state land, retrieved over 6,826 kanals of land worth Rs 7.81 billion and handed it over to the revenue department during the last year.

ACE Director Wahid Arjumand said that illegal petrol pumps, set up on 22-kanal and 6 marlas worth Rs 1.234 billion were demolished and the same state land was retrieved besides getting cases registered against owners of 26 illegal pumps.

He said the ACE Faisalabad Region initiated inquiries against 30 sugar mills owners on the complaints of sugarcane growers.

During 2020, Rs 70 million was recovered directly and Rs 84.3 million indirectly from the corrupt elements, while Rs 50 million was recovered under the compromise. He said that the ACE conducted 15 successful raids and recovered Rs 264,000 while arresting the corrupt persons.

He said that the ACE received 3,202 complaints last year, out of which 533 were investigated; 495 complaints were referred to the departments concerned, 1,172 were rejected being irrelevant, and probe was under way on 1,064 complaints. He said that 130 cases were registered against the corrupt elements, 118 were approved for judicial action; 48 cases were dropped and 166 cases were resolved and 208 culprits including proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders were arrested during 2020.